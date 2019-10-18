FM Theatre Productions returns following the successes of My Fair Lady and Mamma Mia! with another hit musical, We Will Rock You.

Based on songs by the legendary British rock band Queen, We Will Rock You is one of the most popular and longest-running musicals on London’s West End and has also been produced in six continents.

The band’s timeless classic songs such as Radio Gaga, Somebody To Love, Bohemian Rhapsody and, of course, We Will Rock You, will be performed by a stellar cast of local and international artists, including West End leads Katie Paine and Jordan Carr.

We Will Rock You will be performed at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, today at 8pm and on Saturday and Sunday-20 at 2.30pm and 8pm. Tickets are available online at www.mcc.com.mt.