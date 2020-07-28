The best way forward for the Partit Nazzjonalista is for members (tesserati) and councillors (kunsilliera) to elect a leader of the party.

There is no doubt that we all love the Partit Nazzjonalista. Those who truly love the party will speak openly and clearly, hoping that better times lie ahead.

The facts speak for themselves. The PN is at a crossroads, disheartened and confused. There is, however, a way forward, a road that will lead us to a newly restored party.

The question at this stage is whether we are able to recognise which road is the best one for the party before it is too late.

Time is not on our side – the situation is deteriorating fast and the writing is on the wall.

One cannot wait for two years to recognise that something is not right, especially when the problems we are facing are staring us in the face and are becoming bigger and bigger.

The loss of the third seat in the European Parliament election evidenced a growing distance between the electorate and the party of 43,000 votes, the loss of our majority in many local councils (we lost 49 of the 68), this time with a gap of 47,000 votes, waning support for the party and even less support for its leader.

The sum of these factors further erodes the confidence people once had in the party.

Possibly the biggest wake-up call of all is the fact that this is happening at a time when the country is being run by a government which has been captured by criminal gangs and corruption.

In this scenario, we should be sprinting ahead at the polls and not lagging behind at such a distance with an ever-widening gap.

In a recent survey, three quarters of the general councillors admitted they had lost all hope for the next election.

If we do not take action now then the damage that we will suffer at the next election will be soul crushing

The fact that the beating heart of the party has lost hope two years in advance is frightening. If we do not take action now then the damage that we will suffer at the next election will be soul crushing.

We are running out of time and need to act quickly and with determination and courage to pull the party away from this devastating fate.

The members and councillors should be given the choice to elect the leader of the party. The road ahead is for the Partit Nazzjonalista to hold a leadership race.

We would like to address general councillors directly:

You are being called upon to vote on this issue tomorrow and on Saturday.

The party executive (l-ezekuttiv) has unanimously agreed to give the choice of leader to you and to the party members. The leader of the party has announced that should you choose to go for a leadership election, he will be contesting that election.

Others have also shown an interest in contesting an election for leader. It is evident that in a few weeks’ time there will be a strong line-up of very valid candidates ready to serve and unite the party behind them.

They are ready to work tirelessly to renew the party to ensure a convincing and strong choice for the country at the next election.

The clear and honest choice for us is to have a party that represents us fully.

The choice you have been given next Saturday is an important one. In a few years’ time you will be able to look back with satisfaction that you were able to recognise how important this vote is for the future of the party.

We all love the Partit Nazzjonalista, which has always been at the forefront of the great achievements in Malta and Gozo.

Let us walk down this road together with the strength and courage to reignite our party and once again belong to a party we all deserve.

Paula Mifsud Bonnici and Richard Muscat write on behalf of ‘active members for renewal’.