PEN Malta has launched a call for submissions for poets with unpublished, original work that pays tribute to slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Poets will have the possibility of their work being published on the Daphne Caruana Galizia poetry memorial on PEN International’s website.

The memorial celebrates the journalist’s life and work, in alignment with PEN’s mission of promoting free speech through her memory and the ongoing calls for full justice for her assassination.

Works that are most likely to be considered for the recognition should highlight the rising obstacles faced by those upholding and campaigning for media freedom.

Submissions will be accepted via email at penmalta@gmail.com. Make sure to include your name, initials or nom-de-plume alongside your contact details.

There is no minimum length for a poem but it cannot exceed 40 lines.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in car bomb in October 2017.

The Malta branch of PEN Malta was recently set up with a view of providing a platform for writers.