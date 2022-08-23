The Maltese Association of the Order of Malta will be holding a national art exhibition, to be launched on March 24, lasting until April 6.

The exhibition is aimed at providing a forum for established artists, as well as for promising new ones, allowing for an interesting juxtaposition of different styles, techniques, and levels of development within one magnificent space.

Artists living in Malta and Gozo, or who hail from our shores, are being invited to participate in this national exhibition, utilising their preferred media. Paintings in oils, pastels, watercolours and other media will be exhibited together with sculptural works in ceramic, stone, glass, and so forth, along with works in photography, bronze and other metals.

All forms of art will be admissible for scrutiny by a panel of five independent experts, who will select the works of art to be displayed and made available for sale to the public.

Prince Augusto Ruffo di Calabria has given permission for the exhibition to be held at the hall of St John’s Cavalier, which today serves as the Embassy of the Order to Malta.

This military edifice was built to the designs of the famous Italian Francesco Laparelli, with the assistance of the equally renowned Maltese architect Girolamo Cassar.

The Cavalier, together with its twin, dedicated to St James, provided a formidable defensive bastion protecting the city’s main gate at its landward aspect.

The Maltese Association of the Order of Malta plans to work with schools, clubs, local councils, and other organisations in Malta and Gozo to encourage group visits to promote the art and the artists, but also to provide everyone with the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful architecture of St John’s Cavalier, which showcases the genius of the military designs of the Order of Malta.

Proceeds from the exhibition will go towards the many charitable causes championed by the Order in Malta, which works to support the disabled, the incarcerated, the sick, and the poor, as it does all over the world.

More information on the Order’s mission in Malta and internationally may be seen here and here. Further information on the exhibition is available from the Association’s headquarters at Casa Lanfreducci, Pjazza Jean de Valette, Valletta VLT 1104. Tel. + 356 2122 6010, +356 2124 6406 or by e-mailing at info@orderofmalta-malta.org.mt.