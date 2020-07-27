Calls for a ban on mass events grew on Sunday after the number of active COVID-19 cases shot up to 26.

Malta had previously whittled down active cases to nearly zero, even going several consecutive days without a single new case.

However, after one person tested positive for the virus on Thursday, another six were found on Friday and a further 14 people tested positive on Sunday. The Health Ministry said that nine of the latest cases were linked to the Hotel Takeover Party of the previous weekend, while three others were sporadic and two imported. That party is now linked to 15 cases in all.

None of the cases required hospitalisation and all were recovering in their own homes, the ministry said.

The Union of Professional Educators – Voice of the Workers, said on Sunday it had been reliably informed that English language students had tested positive, part of the same cluster. It did not give a figure.

The sudden spike has caused questions to be raised over the relaxation of preventive measures, with a growing call for a ban on mass events.

'We're practically asking for it'

Medical Association of Malta president Martin Balzan told Times of Malta that it was “playing with fire” to have a relaxed attitude and behaving as if the coronavirus had gone away.

“If we let our guard down we’re practically asking for it,” he said.

“Continuing to court tourists from all over Europe through large scale events is irresponsible. We have to strike a clear balance between protecting the economy and protecting ourselves from COVID-19.”

If we let our guard down we’re practically asking for it

Balzan also said that opening up the airport to ‘high risk’ countries, in which he included the likes of the UK, France and Spain, was a gamble, and that allowing travellers to enter the country freely without quarantine was risky.

By contrast, Prime Minister Robert Abela has downplayed the spike, saying he was determined to maintain normality and keep the country open for business.

“Those fomenting fears whenever there is a new case stand no chance of creating panic,” he said at the Labour party’s general conference in Cospicua, on Sunday.

End mass events - MEA

However, a major business lobby, the Malta Employers Association (MEA), called for an immediate end to mass events, saying that it was “ridiculous” to risk gains made in fighting the virus to parties and village band marches.

“There can be no winners if there is a surge in cases brought about by mass events,” the association said.

“Besides the obvious impact and dangers posed to public health, many employers and employees have made tremendous sacrifices in the battle against COVID – lost productivity, reduced pay packet, working flexibly, mandatory quarantine for vulnerable groups among others.

“Most companies have coped by digging into internal reserves to avoid declaring redundancies, but they will not hold out if there is a second wave, especially if it is of our own making by surrendering to pressures by some lobbies for their short-term interests.”

The MEA said if the situation regressed to that of April, many businesses would not survive a second wave and thousands stood to lose their jobs. A public petition also began circulating yesterday evening which called for an immediate halt to all mass gatherings.

Some 5,000 people had signed it at time of writing.

The health authorities yesterday renewed their appeal for anyone who had attended any event linked to the Hotel Take-over Party to immediately get tested, even if they had no symptoms.

They should continue to monitor themselves for two weeks.

The union also said it expected police to press charges against the aggressors.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing the rise of a ‘do-as-I-please’ culture, with no respect for laws or those who try to enforce them,” the union said.