A project to double the open space available at Ta’ Qali National Park will soon be issuing calls for work, the government said on Saturday.

Announced at a joint press conference by three ministers and two parliamentary secretaries at the park itself, the project to embellish the 52,000 square metres of land previously occupied by a dilapidated concrete factory had already been announced last May.

Touted as being doubled to a size a third of London’s Hyde Park, the improved national park will eventually cover the span of around 60 football pitches and see the extension of the dog park and the creation of a camping site.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said a call for proposals for the works required to embellish and structure the park is expected to be issued shortly.

Dr Borg said the government had made the decision to “give back the land” to the public to improve the quality of life.

Environment Minster José Herrera said this is only one project among many that prioritises the provision of open spaces.

The 40 tumoli of land could have easily remained industrial, Dr Herrera said,

but instead it was a conscious decision to recycle the degraded land and return it to the natural environment.

Justice Minister Owen Bonnici welcomed the inter-departmental co-ordination in the launch of the project and praised efforts by local councils to clean up the site.

Coinciding with World Clean-Up Day, Dr Bonnici said that public cleanliness was being given top priority and that the upcoming Budget would reflect this.

Parliamentary Secretary Deo Debattista echoed these sentiments, saying that while public cleansing is a year-round effort, there was need for more “self-respect and education” in tackling public littering.