Several people called the Civil Protection Department in recent weeks as Malta was shaken by a series of tremors.

People sought reassurance that the situation was not life-threatening by calling 112, according to CPD director Peter Paul Coleiro, who reassured the public that the necessary contingency plans are in place if disaster strikes.

Seismologists said that the ongoing seismic activity in the south of Malta, which has resulted in dozens of tremors over the past weeks, is actually not uncommon. Malta does not have a history of major quakes.

But concerned members of the public have questioned whether the country is prepared if a major earthquake had to hit. Seismologists say the chances are remote, but not impossible.

After all, in 1972, thousands of people were shaken when Malta was rocked by an earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale and in 1693, a 7.4 quake close to Sicily had caused extensive damage in Malta.

So, if a major earthquake had to happen today, is Malta prepared?

Coleiro stresses there are many variables that determine the outcome of any earthquake: distance from the epicentre, the magnitude of the earthquake and duration of the earthquake expressed in seconds are some of the factors that will determine the after-effects.

The extent of damage or casualties may vary.

“In the case of Malta, the Civil Protection Department is prepared for such a contingency. Depending on the after effect, plans are in place to initiate a nationwide response,” Coleiro assured.

If the repercussions are minor, the CPD can handle them as they would any major accident in the country.

If the requests for assistance are such that CPD will be overwhelmed, other emergency services would be called in to assist such as local emergency NGOs police and the Armed Forces of Malta, he said

In the ensuing rescue-and-recovery operations, similar to what happens in countries hit by earthquakes, volunteers from the public will also be called in to assist in logistics, such as distribution of food and transportation of personnel.

International help a call away

If the earthquake is so severe that international assistance is required, CPD will obtain authorisation from government and activate the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, Coleiro says. This would bring assistance from three different sectors.

Plans in place to initiate a nationwide response

One type of assistance would come from the EU Assistance Modules – specialised teams available at a moment’s notice would deploy to Malta from different member states that would be able to integrate within the CPD structure and carry out the necessary rescues and recoveries as instructed.

He gave the example of water purification teams that would be able to convert saline water into potable water to assist in any drinking water shortage.

Another form of assistance is the EU Humanitarian Assistance. Similar to the assistance being requested and sent to Ukraine, Malta will have the option to call for help, which will be sent by member states in order to assist it to recover in the shortest time possible.

A third assistance would come from access to EU experts.

“Malta will be able to call in specific expertise to assist in the recovery. Ranging from experts in cultural heritage preservation in similar circumstances to specialised trauma surgeons – the list of experts is EU wide, and Malta will be in a position to request such depending on need,” Coleiro said.

Malta’s main infrastructure

These experts would also help address Malta’s critical infrastructural needs such as potential issues arising with the airport, hospital or power station.

Plans were also in place to ensure critical infrastructure continues to function.

While CPD has the legal tools during such a disaster to commission the relaying of the airport runway, it will also have to rely on

local aviation experts to ensure the airport returns to functional status in the least possible time.

Such entities, including the power station, have internal emergency plans that ensure that in such events, critical infrastructure retains partial operativity at the very least.

Malta also signed agreements with Italy and Greece for similar circumstances.

If Malta has limited capability to receive goods until it is in a position to receive the remaining help, there are also agreements so that international assistance is forwarded to Sicily.