A senior German politician has called to make it mandatory for all professional footballers in Germany to be vaccinated as the country struggles to contain a ferocious fourth wave of Covid-19.
“I’m in favour of compulsory vaccination for certain professional groups—that’s what we need,” Bavarian state leader Markus Soeder told Bild TV.
“I think it would be a good signal if we discuss something like that for the football sector as well—as a signal of unity between fans and players,” he said.
Only fully vaccinated fans are allowed into football stadiums in Bavaria, while players only have to show a negative test result, Soeder said.
