The beautiful San Anton gardens lent themselves perfectly to the magical atmosphere so particular to The Tempest, yet Veronica Stivala wished for more

The audience jumped as a loud crack of thunder burst through the previously peaceful air in the balmy San Anton Gardens. Through the use of effective sound effects, lighting and the actors themselves, the audience was plunged into the eponymous tempest.

Director Stephen Oliver said he cast Prospero as a woman – Prospera – in order to bring in the history of female struggle. And Kate de Cesare in the leading role brought across the frustration and anger of her character as she waited to seek revenge at the opening of the play. I would have liked to see more of this as the play developed.

The costumes were a star feature, if you’ll excuse the pun: these took their inspiration from the 1980s pop world, an apt choice for creating an air of mystery and magic. The make-up nods to Boy George, military jackets that took a leaf out of Michael Jackson’s wardrobe and the glitz and sparkle defined by David Bowie lent themselves well to the play’s enchanting element. Yet while the production succeeded in creating a supernatural atmosphere by working well with the natural setting the gorgeous gardens offered, I found somewhat of an imbalance in terms of exploration of the play.

The struggle for power is one of the play’s chief themes as we see repeated and mirrored over and over again in the plot and characters. It was clever to cast all island inhabitants as women, allowing further the exploration of the female struggle although I wish this struggle came across more clearly – perhaps in terms of the actors’ delivery of their lines?

The Tempest is often interpreted as an allegory on colonisation: Prospero the coloniser takes over Caliban’s island. Some, however, argue against this, since Prospero did not actually choose to live on the island but was abducted and was shipwrecked there.

The Tempest is so many things at once

Either way, Gabriela Mendez’s interpretation of Caliban, both her contorting of her body to bring forth her ‘low’ character, as well as her sometimes staccato speech, brought forth a cowardly and ‘savage’ Caliban, but also one who is tender and one who thus succeeded in garnering the audience’s empathy.

Her lines are beautifully poetic, in comparison to the speech Shakespeare usually ascribes to lower characters (“You taught me language, and my profit on’t/Is I know how to curse. The red plague rid you/For learning me your language!”).

The play’s other nonhuman, Ariel can speak nobly. While both Caliban and Ariel are servants to Prospera, Ariel is less so, for her motive is to gain her promised freedom once she has fulfilled her duties to her master. Julia Camilleri shone in her physicality, twisting her sprightly self as she dotted in and out of the water, a simple, yet highly effective centre-stage set addition.

But bar Caliban and Ariel’s nimble acrobatics, the play was otherwise so static. Why did the male entourage always process in file onto the stage? Despite this disappointment, Sebastian (Brendan Joseph Thearle), and particularly Alonso (Edward Thorpe) and Antonio (Philip Leone Ganado), left me wanting more. Leone Ganado has great diction, speaking his sparse lines with great ease.

The Tempest is so many things at once: a “ripe, wise play, and a meditatively sad play, and a funny play and a majestically grand play” to quote Harold Bloom. It even evades being categorised into one particular genre: is it a comedy, history or tragedy? The play certainly has comedic elements – and Stephano (Victor Debono) and Trinculo (James Camilleri) are clowns, played, particularly well by Debono, with charismatic jest.

Historically, Prospero’s, Antonio’s and Alonso’s characters are based on real people and facts. And the play diverges from Shakespeare’s well-known tragic formula in its ‘friendly’ ending. But the play, like Midsummer Night’s Dream and Twelfth Night, has something else, something unclassifiable to it. This certainly poses problems for both director and actors.

I felt that this production suffered as a result. I also found the pre-recorded songs jarred with a play that worked with the natural elements – the water, the natural setting, for instance – especially when the lip-syncing was not, well, always in sync.

So, while the play sets itself up with a great bang of spectacle and energy, if not tackled with due care, it fizzles with a whimper, leaving the characters themselves dangling, and the audiences too.