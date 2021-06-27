England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has backed his captain Harry Kane’s “undeniable quality” to shine through at Euro 2020 despite a sluggish start to the tournament.

Kane has not scored and had just one shot on target in three games so far ahead of Tuesday’s huge last-16 clash with Germany.

Everton’s Calvert-Lewin has been given only one minute on the field despite Kane’s struggles, but insisted he is happy to play a supporting role.

“You know he’s got undeniable quality and I think he leads the line, he’s the captain, so he’s probably the first person people look at to kind of criticise,” said Calvert-Lewin on Saturday.

