England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will return to action for Everton in Sunday’s FA Cup fourth round tie with Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, said the Premier League club’s manager Carlo Ancelotti.

A hamstring injury has sidelined the 23-year-old for Everton’s last three matches.

However, his return could not be better timed as Ancelotti’s side have three games inside a week coming up.

Calvert-Lewin’s 11 goals in the league have been crucial to their impressive showing which sees them just eight points off leaders Manchester United with two games in hand.

Sunday’s game will be their first in 12 days as their Premier League match with Aston Villa was called off last Sunday due to their opponents being affected by the coronavirus.

