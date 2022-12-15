In the recent history of the Royal Malta Yacht Club there was never a close finish as that of the Zhik Double Handed Figure of 8 race which took place over the weekend.

Just two seconds separated the winning boat – the J/99 Calypso, skippered by Seb Ripard, and Fabio Galea, from the First 45 Elusive 2, skippered the Podesta siblings, Christoph, and Aaron.

The start of the race, for which a strong south easterly wind was forecasted saw the first front runners exiting the harbour mouth close to each other.

Andrew Agius Delicata and Kevin Anastasi’s Reflex 38 Vivace, Elusive 2 and Calypso were all vying to take the lead on the 85-nautical mile course.

A slight gap between the three was short-lived, when Elusive 2 edged Vivace past the Grand Harbour mouth and started to take on an advantage over the Reflex 38.

