The Catholic Action Movement (Gozo) held its 2019-2010 assembly at its headquarters in Victoria. Following a PowerPoint feature about two saintly members who practised pity and service for the needy and a short speech by diocesan president Antoine Vassallo, diocesan ecclesiastical assistant Canon Noel Saliba concelebrated Mass together with other assistants, including the new general ecclesiastical assistant Mgr Frans Abdilla. During the homily, Canon Saliba read a message by Bishop Mario Grech. A youth choir from Żebbuġ animated the ceremony. The programme also included a forum on how to minister the Church.

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.