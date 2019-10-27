The Catholic Action Movement (Gozo) held its 2019-2010 assembly at its headquarters in Victoria. Following a PowerPoint feature about two saintly members who practised pity and service for the needy and a short speech by diocesan president Antoine Vassallo, diocesan ecclesiastical assistant Canon Noel Saliba concelebrated Mass together with other assistants, including the new general ecclesiastical assistant Mgr Frans Abdilla. During the homily, Canon Saliba read a message by Bishop Mario Grech. A youth choir from Żebbuġ animated the ceremony. The programme also included a forum on how to minister the Church.
Login
or
Do not have an account?Sign Up