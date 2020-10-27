The Catholic Action Movement (CAM) recently held its annual general meeting at its headquarters in Victoria. Before the meeting, a delegation from Malta, led by general president Josef Debono, met Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma for the first time.

The programme started with prayers and an introductory speech by diocesan ecclesiastical assistant Canon Noel Saliba, followed by a powerpoint on the Emmaus episode.

This year’s motto, adapted from the episcopal quotation, emphasises the fact that Our Lord is continually explaining His biblical word to His faithful to lead them along the path prepared for each one of us.

After a brief address by diocesan president Antoine Vassallo, Mgr Teuma led a concelebrated Mass together with Canon Saliba and the bishop’s delegate for adult catechesis Mgr Joseph Attard.

In his homily, Mgr Teuma encouraged all members to live faith fully and joyfully through evangelisation.

“This is the witness of our life,” he said, adding that in the near future he intends to present various plans for members to be involved in the mission of evangelisation.

The congregation, representing various groups in Gozo, renewed the promise of their adherence to the hierarchy’s instructions.

Emma and Abigail Micallef led the singing on their guitars.

The activity was organised by a group coordinated by diocesan vice president Carmen Formosa and female section president Bernardette Vella.