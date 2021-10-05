Eduardo Camavinga has a “huge bruise” on his left foot and is undergoing treatment ahead of the game against Ukraine, France under-21 coach Sylvain Ripoll said on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Real Madrid midfielder went off at half-time on Sunday in the Liga loss to Espanyol.

He “suffered a severe blow on the top of the left foot, with a huge bruise”, said Ripoll, adding that Camavinga was undergoing treatment at the French training centre at Clairefontaine and would not train Tuesday.

