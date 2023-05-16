Real Madrid hearts were in mouths when Eduardo Camavinga limped off against Getafe in La Liga on Saturday, ahead of their Champions League showdown with Manchester City.

The 20-year-old French midfielder has become a key figure for Carlo Ancelotti’s reigning European champion and an injury would have been a big setback for the semi-final second leg at the Etihad on Wednesday.

Ancelotti soothed Madrid fears in his post game news conference, saying Camavinga twisted his knee but it would heal quickly and was not a worry.

Spanish media reports since have reflected that Camavinga will be fit, with the tie on a knife edge after the first leg finished 1-1 last Tuesday.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...