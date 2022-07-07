Ħamrun Spartans coach Branko Nisevic handed a debut to five players when naming his starting formation for Thursday’s UEFA Conference League first leg tie against Armenia’s Alashkert in Armenia.

Ryan Camenzuli, Ognjen Bjelicic, Bruno Domingos Ederson, Elvis Mashike Sukia and Jonny were all handed a starting berth in a 4-3-3 formation.

Malta goalkeeper Henry Bonello started in goal with the four-man defence formed by Camenzuli, Steve Borg, Bjelicic and Carlos Corbalan.

Ederson started on the left hand side of a three-man midfield that also includes Emerson Marcelina and Matthew Guillaumier.

Upfront, Elvis Sukisa is supported by Dodo Soares and Brazilian Jonny.

