German television show Das Boot traded in a cold bunker for an island in the sun this month as filming of its second season began at the Malta Film Studios in Kalkara.

A production by British media company Sky, the show is a sequel to the classic 1981 film of the same name, based on Lothar-Günther Buchheim’s books Das Boot and Die Festung.

The show weaves several narratives around the lives of members of a German U-boat crew in 1942 and a German woman whose loyalties to her country and to the resistance are tested.

According to producer Holger Reibiger, the studio’s world-class water tanks played a big part in the production choosing to film in Malta, as well as to return for a second season.

Originally enticed by a submarine built by the studio for a production 20 years ago, Mr Reibiger hailed the versatility and assurance that the tank gives the production, particularly given the naval setting being integral to the show’s premise.

“We don’t shoot on the open sea anymore, so the water tank is very necessary to provide a safe environment. Obviously for the second season we wanted to do the same thing,” Mr Reibiger says.

The shallow tank which Das Boot is currently filming in is unique in Europe. At 91m long and 122m wide, and with a depth of around two metres, its capacity for creating SFX with water makes it in high demand.

Das Boot upped their budget significantly in their Malta production this season, with a spend of around €3 million, benefitting from a 40 per cent tax rebate from the government. The production also employs 230 crew members, 120 of whom are Maltese.

“We always emphasise the employment of Maltese crew as much as possible,” said Film Commissioner Johann Grech.

Film Commissioner Johann Grech (centre) with producer Holger Reibiger at the studio.

According to Mr Grech, Malta Film Studios had a very industrious summer, with productions booked back to back from the beginning of May until the second week of November.

In May, the studios were at full capacity, servicing three different productions at one go.

“We want an industry that’s in demand all year round, not just in stages.”

The facility also has ongoing plans to expand, with more stages, workshops and offices in the works.

“We’re working on several projects to entice more productions to come to Malta,” Mr Grech said.

“We have a programme for this, we have a strategy and we are implementing it.”