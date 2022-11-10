Cameroon will look to Bayern Munich’s in-form striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Napoli midfielder Frank Zambo Anguissa to try and emulate their 1990 predecessors in reaching the World Cup quarter-finals.

Rigobert Song named his squad late on Wednesday with perhaps the only surprise his decision to omit defender Michael Ngadeu, who was an integral part of the team that were crowned African champions for a fifth time in 2017.

Song — who played in four World Cup finals and has the dubious distinction as one of two players (Zinedine Zidane the other) to be red carded twice in football’s showpiece — can have realistic hopes of guiding them into the knockout rounds.

