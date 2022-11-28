Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana will miss his team's crucial World Cup clash with Serbia on Monday after being dropped hours before kick-off at Al Janoub stadium.
A football federation source told AFP that Inter 'keeper Onana had been left out of the Group G fixture for unspecified disciplinary reasons and replaced by Devis Epassy, who plays for Abha in Saudi Arabia.
Onana, 26, has 34 caps for his country and played in Cameroon's opening 1-0 defeat to Switzerland last week.
He signed for Serie A team Inter as a free agent in the summer after not playing much for Ajax following his nine-month doping ban last year.
