Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana will miss his team's crucial World Cup clash with Serbia on Monday after being dropped hours before kick-off at Al Janoub stadium.

A football federation source told AFP that Inter 'keeper Onana had been left out of the Group G fixture for unspecified disciplinary reasons and replaced by Devis Epassy, who plays for Abha in Saudi Arabia.

Onana, 26, has 34 caps for his country and played in Cameroon's opening 1-0 defeat to Switzerland last week.

He signed for Serie A team Inter as a free agent in the summer after not playing much for Ajax following his nine-month doping ban last year.

