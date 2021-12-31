Four Cameroon players including attacker Pierre Kunde Malong have tested positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks away from the Africa Cup of Nations, the holders’ head of communications said Thursday.

The quartet had been in quarantine since Wednesday after “strong suspicions” upon their arrival with the squad, Serge Guiffo told AFP.

“Pierre Kunde Malong, Jean Efala Konguep, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and Christian Bassogog will continue their isolation away from the squad,” he added.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting left training early after suffering a knee issue.

