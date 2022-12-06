Samuel Eto’o has been caught on film attacking a man outside Stadium 974 in Qatar after a World Cup match.

Footage of the incident, which took place after Brazil’s last-16 victory over South Korea, was shared on social media.

It is unclear what sparked the behaviour, with the attack coming just seconds after Eto’o appeared happy to pose for photos with fans.

Former Chelsea and Barcelona striker Eto’o, who finished his playing career in Qatar before retiring in 2019, is the current president of the Cameroon Football Federation. The 41-year-old former striker, who won the Champions League with Barcelona and Inter, has been in Qatar as a global legacy ambassador for FIFA.

