Maltese professional MMA fighter Matthew Camilleri will be fighting to protect his 3-0-0 record when he faces Englishman Jordan Barton (5-1-1) at the Bolton Arena tomorrow.

Camilleri, who has recently moved to the UK to pursue a professional career, told the Times of Malta that the pressure of having his unbeaten record to lose is a challenge that he wants to have.

“I personally think it’s a challenge which I want,” the 24-year-old said.

“My last fight was against one of the best grapplers in the UK and I beat him easily. But this guy (Barton) lost once by decision and was close so I’m looking forward to winning against him.”

As for preparation, Camilleri said he is ready for the fight and is making the most out of his training.

“I’m feeling good,” he explained, “The weight cut has been awesome, I don’t need to worry about work because I’m training people at the gym to earn money and training full-time so this might possibly be the best I’ve ever been in my entire life.”

The featherweight fighter, originally from Żabbar, remarked that his time in the UK has been good so far especially because of the people following his journey.

“To me it doesn’t matter where the fight is as long as it is in England,” he admitted.

“I love the British crowd in general. They don’t boo the other person, they cheer their fighter unlike in other countries where they say stupid stuff for no reason. I really feel like I’m fighting at home.”

This will be the second time Camilleri will be fighting in the UK after beating Harry McKnight back in 2018, who has since become influential for his move to Liverpool where he now trains at Next Generation MMA Gym.

“I chose the best gym in Liverpool after my mate and former opponent Harry McKnight was kind enough to sort me out with a place to stay,” he explained.

“Other fighters at the gym have shown me respect because I was one who managed to beat one of their stars (McKnight).

“They’re expecting me to win by Finish and Dominate on Saturday. They’re confident that if I win this I’ll be making a huge statement as a foreigner and as a fighter with not a lot of fights under my belt. So, I’m looking forward to it.”

Camilleri has already experienced training overseas after joining the American Kickboxing Academy, home to reigning UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, on a lifetime contract back in the summer following a successful training camp earlier on in the year.

“Last year I trained at AKA (US gym) from January till April and AKA Thailand from June till November,” Camilleri explained.

“This year I started training in Liverpool (Next Generation MMA) and I think I’ll stay here, going to AKA occasionally for some training camps.

“Coaches appreciate that when I come back from AKA, I help the UK guys with the wrestling and all that I’ve learned. But (in the UK) it’s easier to find fights and eventually easier to get to the UFC.”

Getting to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has always been Camilleri’s target.

“The rush of competing and beating someone who’s got a better reputation is something I enjoy. Even if I don’t win, I never stop trying,” he said.

“This is all part of my plan to be honest. In the UK I’ll be fighting in Cage Warriors and training with a great team. It’s easier for (promoters) to put me in fights because I live in the UK already and because fighters and coaches at Next Generation have good relations with them.

“I have a lot of opportunities from cage fighters now so, if I do well, I’ll be in UFC possibly by 2021.”

Wait for his chance

Despite his confidence, Camilleri said he is willing to wait for his chance rather than push things faster than they should, especially because he is far from home.

“I’ve become more confident here and I’m certain my grappling has also improved. Being here in Liverpool has made me more prepared,” Camilleri remarked.

“I’m now more MMA-based and my training partners are great. I also have much less distractions even though I miss my family and friends back in Malta. But my goal is to win and become the best.”