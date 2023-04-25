Veteran player Jordan Camilleri is back in the Malta waterpolo national team fold after he was one of four players that were included by coach Milan Cirovic in his squad for next week’s Men’s World Cup Division B tournament in Berlin.

Malta will be in action in the German city for the semi-final tournament which will be played between May 5 and 7 and will see the team come up against China, Germany, and South Africa in Group A.

On the other hand, Romania, New Zealand, Kazakhstan, and Iran form Group B.

The top team from each group will progress to the next round.

