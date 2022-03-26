Gozitan artist Paolo Camilleri Cauchi is busy preparing for his upcoming exhibition Kontinwità (Continuity) to be held at the Banca Giuratale at Independence Square, Victoria, from April 8 to 24.

The exhibition will showcase paintings ranging from the sacred to the profane in both traditional and contemporary variations.

Alongside Camilleri Cauchi, his granddaughter, photographer Lorella Castillo, will be exhibiting a selection of her exceptional range of creative photography for the first time.