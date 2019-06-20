The choppy waters of Għar id-Dud welcomed over 80 swimmers who were not deterred from taking part in the fifth and last 2-kilometre open water swim race in the BSJ Arena Open Water Championships.

The race was again organised by Birkirkara St Joseph Sports Club and held under the auspices of the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta in conjunction with the Local Council’s Central Region Committee as part of the efforts to encourage participation and raise awareness of sporting activities around the island.

There were no suprises for the regular podium winning swimmers who throughout the series kept producing some consistent results.

Andre Camilleri, Sam Fleri Soler and Robert Vella made up the males’ podium. Camilleri and Vella have been featuring regularly on the podium for the series whilst Fleri Soler’s first appearance this season saw him take second .

Sarah Demicoli kept her top place on the podium, follwed by Leah Satariano who produced her best time for this year’s 2-kilometre race series.

In third place was Emilia Galea Testaferrata, who at her first outing for this year’s series claimed a place on the podium,

Medals were given to all finishers, whilst trophies were presented to the overall and age category winners by Michael Fenech Adami, president of the Local Councils’ Central Region Council.

The last race of the BSJ Arena Open Water Championships is scheduled to take place tomorrow. Race will start at 5pm and will see swimmers return back to Salina for a 4-kilometre race.

The race will also serve as a qualifying race for those wishing to take part in the Malta-Gozo-Malta and Gozo-Malta Open Water Championship.

Registrations for the race can be done online on www. bkara stjoseph.com or up to an hour before race start tomorrow.