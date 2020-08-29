Andre Camilleri and Sarah Demicoli emerged overall winners of the Garmin BSJ Open Water Swimming Championships as the last race, consisting of a four-kilometre swim, took place in Salina Bay.
Their victory came as no surprise as both swimmers consistently formed part of the front running group throughout the whole championship.
