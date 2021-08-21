Kim Camilleri Lagana was the first of the three youth Maltese athletes to compete at the European Youth Weightlifting Championships in Poland on Friday.

The 13-year-old Camilleri Lagana was one of the youngest to compete in the 40kg U15 category, but still managed to finish in a commendable seventh place.

The Maltese young lifter managed to finish ahead of lifters from Slovakia and Poland.

Camilleri Lagana had a close fight with the Ukrainian athlete, but unfortunately did not manage to surpass her in the end.

