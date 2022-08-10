The Malta Weightlifting Federation celebrated another milestone on Wednesday as Kim Camilleri Lagana was crowned as the European Weightlifting U-15 champion in the 40kg category at the championships being held in Poland.

Camilleri Lagana was in fine form yesterday as she managed to lift 49kg in the Snatch and then lifted an impressive 65kg in the Clean and Jerk on her third and final attempt.

That handed Camilleri Lagana a total of 111kg that put her at the top of the overall standings.

Camilleri Lagana finished ahead of Turkish lifter Aysu Bektas who managed a best lift of 50kg in the Snatch and 60kg in the Clean and Jerk that earned her a total of 110kg.

