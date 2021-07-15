Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri recently unveiled the monument of sculptor Agostino Camilleri after the fibreglass model was sent to Pietrasanta, Italy, and cast in bronze at the Fonderia d’Arte Massimo Del Chiaro.

The monument was originally located at the then Wistin Camilleri Centre for Arts and Crafts in Għajnsielem. It was inaugurated by then Gozo Minister Giovanna Debono on December 18, 2009.

On March 23, 2019, the monument was relocated to Camilleri’s hometown in Triq ir-Repubblika, Victoria, on the initiative and collaboration of Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana, the Gozo Culture Committee and the Eco Gozo Directorate.

The move also marked the 40th anniversary of Camilleri’s death in 1979. The monument is the work of Alfred Camilleri Cauchi, one of Agostino’s sons.

After the unveiling ceremony, the minister placed a wreath at the foot of the monument, followed by Agostino Camilleri’s son, Paul, on behalf of the family.