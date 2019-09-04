Neptunes made sure of their second consecutive water polo title and their 26th in history with a match to spare after beating Sliema in the second play-off match on Saturday.

The win meant the Reds captured the quadruple crown for the first time, following the Winter League, President’s Cup and the KO.

Saturday's celebrations were however tinged with sadness, as the Reds bid goodbye to their skipper Niki Lanzon, who has decided to call it a day.

Victory was earned principally courtesy of six-goal Steven Camilleri who helped his side in their second session surge which also gathered momentum after change of ends.

The Blues pulled the strings in the opening session and conducted the scoreline early on. But the Reds combined perfectly as a whole team from start to finish whereas the Blues never looked 100 per cent focused from then on.

In the final session, Neptunes cruised through to give a fitting adieu party to their departing skipper Niki Lanzon.

Sliema knew that it was a must-win match for them when Jovan Popovic’s side went into the match with a psychological advantage after winning the first match 15-14 last Wednesday.

As expected this was a tight contest which had both sets of players employing a rigid almost all-pitch press.

Sliema were off to a meteoric start as they took an early 4-2 in the first session when Jamie Gambin netted twice from man-ups late in the session.

However, in the second quarter, Neptunes summoned all their know-how to overturn the scoreline in their favour. When Nikolai Zammit equalised before Steve Camilleri put Neptunes 5-4 ahead, the contest roared and raged.

Gavril Subotic equalised but ominously for Sliema, captain Mark Meli was excluded for good late in the second session. His Neptunes’counterpart Lanzon, on the other hand, netted to give Neptunes the lead before the change of ends.

Although the Reds appeared to have an edge it was still everything to play early in the third session.

Darko Bruguljan and Norbert Hoznyansky, both reached three goals at the start of the third session. Jordan Camilleri and Gavril Subotic alternated goals to make it 8-7 for Neptunes.

Neptunes, particularly Steven Camilleri, kept playing the tune as he reached five goals to leave the Blues stunned.

Sliema had no option in the last session but to go for stringent press as they trailed 11-8. But there was no stopping for Steven Camilleri, yesterday, who continued to score goals as Petar Muslim opened a four-goal margin for Neptunes to send their fans in delirium.

At this point, Popovic withdrew Lanzon from the water for the very last time, for a deserved ovation. There was still time for Steven Camilleri to increase his tally before fireworks were let off amid wild celebrations from the Neptunes supporters.

After years in the wilderness, Marsaskala are back at the summit of the First Division after winning the BOV First Division and KO double when they surprised their more-quoted opponents, Valletta to leave them empty-handed.

They had the last laugh at the expense of the Citizens in a dramatic penalty shoot-out which was resolved on a total of 17-16 in their favour after a 13-13 all score at the end of the match.

Marsaskala took a two-goal advantage at the end of the first quarter only for some slack play to allow Valletta to draw level in the second quarter. The City team, were more alert in the second quarter.

Marsaskala’s initial 4-2 lead was neutralised early in the second session before Joe Sciortino’s side went 7-6 ahead. Kristijan Milakovic levelled matters before change of ends.

Two goals by Valletta early in the third session had made it 9-7 for them. However, they failed to keep their momentum going and this allowed Marsaskala to draw level at 10-10.

Marsaskala then rode their luck when Milakovic struck the goal-frame but the ball rebounded into the net off the back of the head of the Valletta goalkeeper Ryan Sciortino.

The match hinged mostly on the ability of the team’s foreigners, with Jovan Saric restoring the equilibrium but Milakovic brought up his tally to five goals to edge Marsascala 12-11 before the start of the last session. Dmitri Kholod equalised immediately at the start of the session but Jan Culic restored the south seaside’s slender advantage. Peter Borg levelled matters to extend the drama to a penalty shoot-out.

SLIEMA 10

NEPTUNES 14

(4-2, 1-4, 3-5, 2-3)

Sliema: J.Parnis, J. Gabarretta, G. Subotic 3, J. Sciberras, M. Meli, N. Hoznyansky 3, M. Spiteri Staines, L. Galea, B. Cachia, J. Gambin 2, Z. Mizzi 1, N. Bugelli 1, M. Vassallo.

Neptunes: A.Borg Cole, N. Lanzon 1, K. Erdogan, G. Pace, P. Muslim 1, D. Brguljan 3, S. Camilleri 6, J. Camilleri 2, J. Abela, N. Zammit 1, J. Muscat. M. Azzopardi, B. Busuttil.

Referees: Luca Bianco, Filippo Gomez.

MARSASKALA 13

VALLETTA 13

(4-2, 3-5, 5-4, 1-2)

(Marsaskala win 4-3 after penalties)

Marsaskala: J. Micallef, JC Cutajar 1, A. Camenzuli 1, M. Manara 1, M. Aquilina, L. Grixti, K. Navarro 1, K. Milakovic 5, K. Averka 3, J. Culic 1, R. Attard, D. Borg Millo, M. Borg.

Valletta: R. Sciortino, J. Spiteri Staines 2, A. Agius, P. Borg 2, A. Bianchi 1, R. Mock, D. Paolella, J. Saric 3, M. Cordina 2, M. Zammit, D. Kholod 1, N. Farrugia, R. Bonnici, C. Zammit 2.

Referees: Ronnie Spiteri, Riccardo D’Antoni.

Penalty Sequence: Kholod (V) missed 13-13; JC Cutajar (M) scored 14-13; Saric (V) scored 14-14; Grixti (M) scored 15-14; Spiteri Staines (V) scored 15-15; Aquilina (M) missed 15-15; Borg (V) 15-16; Averka (M) 16-16; Cordina (V) 16-16; Milakovic (M) 17-16.

Section B - U-15 Decider

SLIEMA 11

NEPTUNES 6

(1-1, 3-1, 3-3, 4-1)

Sliema: L. Zammit, M. Mifsud 1, C. Cutajar, J. Cassar, J. Cachia 4, M. de Marco 1, N. Schiavone 3, A. Mifsud, K. Borg 1, S. Azzopardi, B. Zammit, J. Pace Mizzi 1, M. Farrugia.

Neptunes: S. Mifsud, A. Piccione 1, J. Spiteri, M. Farrugia, E. Mifsud, K. Borg Canalis, M. Zammit, M. Castillo 3, L. Camilleri, S. Gialanze, A. Fenech 2, T. Muscat Pitre, L. Catania.

Referees: Alex de Raffaele, Daniele Bianco.

Note: Otters won Section A.