Alan Camilleri had the better of his training partner Andrew Grech to secure victory in the SportMalta Charity Marathon that was held on Sunday morning.

The Mellieħa AC runner completed the 42.195km route, that started from Mdina Gate in Rabat and came to a close at Sliema Ferries, in a time of two hours 33 minutes and 18 seconds.

Camilleri finished more than eight minutes clear of his Evolve Endurance Club team-mate Andrew Grech who crossed the finish line in two hours 41 minutes and 44 seconds.

Mellieħa AC runner Clyde Sciberras completed the podium when placing third in a time of 2:56.41.

