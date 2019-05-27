A group of 71 people whose ages spanned over five decades recently returned from the annual Camini…amo pilgrimage to Camino de Santiago de Compostela in Spain and presented a collective donation of €19,000 to Caritas Malta.

Camini…amo takes this personal journey a step further by asking participants to lend a helping hand to others in preparation for the pilgrimage. In the past it used to ask each pilgrim to collect a sum of money to make a collective donation to the chosen charity at the end of the Camino.

But in 2017, Camini…amo decided it was more important for the pilgrims to directly help others less fortunate, rather than em­bark on a money collection frenzy. The focus now is to be hands-on and be of help by seeing, feeling and touching the plight of others.

This year Camini…amo worked with Caritas Malta and during the past five months the pilgrims were given the opportunity to volunteer with Caritas. They carried out hands-on jobs including volunteering over a period of four months in Caritas’ free lunch service at Dar Papa Franġisku, Birkirkara; assisting residents at Dar Sant’ Anna with figolli preparation; cleaning outdoor areas at San Blas and offering their services at the Outreach office in Floriana. Titan International Ltd also contributed to the Camini…amo pilgrims’ donation to Caritas Malta and AX Holdings are sponsoring a project at Dar Sant’ Anna.

Caritas Malta director Anthony Gatt thanked the pilgrims and Titan International for their generous donation as well as for the Camini…amo participants’ voluntary services with Caritas during the preceding months. He said the experience of having volunteers consistently helping out in the free lunch service at Dar Papa Franġisku run by Fondazzjoni Dar il-Hena, and various drug rehabilitation units run by Caritas, was an opportunity for the clients and residents in these units to feel the care and interest of people from outside.

“Many times a person with a drug de­pendence may lose confidence and their sense of self-worth and erroneously think no one cares for them. The experience of the care and commitment of Camini…amo group was an opportunity some of the residents to challenge this mind-set for and for them to feel valued and important,” Mr Gatt said.

The Camino de Santiago is one of Christianity’s oldest pilgrimages leading to the shrine of St James the Great at the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela. Thousands of people around the world embark on this journey for different reasons – as a challenge, as a spiritual path or just to admire the beauty and the serenity one finds along ‘The Road to Santiago’.

