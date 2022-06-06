Twenty-seven trekkers took part in another edition of The Brown’s Camino de Santiago challenge, organised by the Sigma Foundation, last month.

They set off from Sarria and converged on the fabled Santiago de Compostela cathedral, after trekking across 120km of Spanish farmlands and forestry.

Funds raised through the challenge are being used to finance the building of a three-in-one complex (kindergarten, primary and secondary school) in Bonga, Ethiopia, to be named after the late Rebecca Zammit Lupi, who died last year of cancer at the age of 15.

Keith Marshall from the Sigma Foundation said: “Actually witnessing a group of people who were virtually strangers to one another till a few months ago, come together in such fashion, working and training together to get into shape, while keeping the cause and fundraising at the forefront of things, is special and we have been privileged to attest to this many times over, first through the Kilimanjaro challenge and of late, through the Camino expeditions. Long may they continue.”

The Sigma Foundation intends to organise a longer Camino over the last two weeks in September, from Porto to the cathedral in Santiago de Compostela. The journey will cover 260km.

Anyone interested may contact Keith Marshall or Austin Cachia on Facebook or the Sigma Foundation through its Facebook page.

‘Deeply meaningful and fulfilling experience’

Some of the Camino team members shared their experiences.

“The outstanding Camino de Santiago scenery frees the mind and adds twice the value to everything! A most rewarding experience.” − Michelle Debono

“The Camino De Santiago is an enriching experience; no matter why you’re doing it, the feeling when you get to Santiago de Compostela is not a winning feeling, it’s deep, internal satisfaction.” – Jon Jon Dalli

“What a journey this has been! I laughed, I cried, I walked a lot, I made some fantastic friends, I cleared my mind, I made a distinction between what’s worth worrying over and what’s worth being happy for... this has been amazing. Thank you to everyone who has contributed to this amazing cause.” – Claire Mifsud

“The Camino is a unique experience, hard to put into words. The scenery is fantastic but what really made it special was the wonderful camaraderie across the group and the fact that we were doing this for a really worthy cause, keeping the memory of Becs alive.” – Stefano Mallia

“Besides doing something for a good cause and achieving a personal challenge, it’s an opportunity to enjoy beautiful nature, bond with great teammates and converse with your soul. You’ll be surprised how some things may change you.” − Josianne Zammit

“A journey with a lifelong impact bringing freedom to just be and value the friendships with others. Knowing that the challenge through generous donations will now have a lifelong impact on other lives makes it all more enriching.” − Loranne Pace

“The Camino was a deeply meaningful and fulfilling experience. Though travelling with the group, I also made it a point to also walk alone quite often. I wanted, needed the solitude, when it could just be me and the very real presence of my late daughter Becs.” − Darrin Zammit Lupi