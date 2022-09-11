The Baden Powell Scouts Malta’s National Wolf Cubs Camp is being held this weekend at It-Torri l-Abjad, in Mellieħa.

Sixty Wolf Cubs (young Scouts) are attending. The Wolf Cub leaders aim to continue building on a day-long activity, ‘Walk in the Jungle’, held in December last year. Scout games, all of which have predetermined objectives, will be the bases of the activities, besides life at the camp and being part of a living community.

The Wolf Cub education programme run by Baden Powell Scouts Malta, is based on founder Lord R. S. Baden-Powell’s Wolf Cub Handbook as a means of a communication and language that may be easily understood by children aged seven to 10.

The handbook is itself based on stories in Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, which follows Mowgli, an Indian boy who is raised by wolves and learns skills on how to be self-sufficient, independent, brave and kind, and other knowledge from the jungle animals.

Baden Powell Scouts Malta is a traditional Scouting organisation working under the umbrella of the World Federation of Independent Scouts. It follows the traditional programme as laid down by Baden-Powell and holds dear standards such as smartness, self-reliance and getting along with people of all ages. It is open to children, young people and adults, aged five to 18+.