The Logging Off campaign, specifically designed for six- to 15-year-olds, has been meticulously crafted to address the challenges posed by the digital age. In an era where digital devices play an integral role in daily life, the campaign focuses on fostering healthier digital habits, reducing stress and anxiety associated with excessive technology use, and providing practical solutions for navigating the complexities of the digital world.

Thanks to Fundación MAPFRE, schools and students can participate in this program at no financial cost. In addition to free participation, educational resources are extended to both the families of participating students and the educational staff of the institutions.

Tailored for the academic year 2023-2024, this campaign is a testament to Fundación MAPFRE's commitment to enhancing digital well-being and promoting responsible Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) usage among school-aged children. Data Science Malta, who was commissioned to carry on this project is thrilled to announce the ongoing success of the ‘Logging Off’ campaign, a groundbreaking initiative that has been making waves since its launch in October 2023.

The ‘Logging Off’ campaign has successfully reached more than 30,000 students around Malta and Gozo, making a positive impact on their digital habits and well-being. The campaign's interactive workshops, conducted directly in classrooms, provide students with a fun and engaging way to learn about healthy online interactions and responsible ICT usage. Moreover, participating classes have the opportunity to enter a competition and win smart Bluetooth speakers.

Schools interested in participating in the ‘Logging Off’ campaign can still join this vital initiative. The application form is available by sending an e-mail at info@datasciencemalta.com.