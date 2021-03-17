BirdLife Malta is encouraging everyone to join in the spring migration spectacle and help protect birds with the relaunch of its #onthemove campaign.

The campaign is, above all, calling on people to take action, to enrol as spring watch volunteers and to report spring hunting irregularities.

“Everyone has the right to enjoy the beauty of nature and nothing beats the spectacle of bird migration. Just the simple fact that most birds would be travelling across Africa, including stretches of desert and, then also the open Mediterranean Sea to finally arrive to the habitats in which they will breed, instils respect and, hopefully,a want to protect them from harm,” BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana said.

“Birds are indicators of the state of the general environment and, hence, also human well-being. Through studying birds we could anticipate and highlight issues that, in the future, could change our way of living. That is also another reason why we should protect them,” he added.

The Maltese islands serve as a stepping stone to many European species returning to Europe to breed. Unlike autumn migration, spring is often a more fast-paced migration, with birds running a race to reach the best breeding grounds in Europe just at the right time.

A Grey Heron at Salina Nature Reserve. Photo: Mario V. Gauci

During the campaign, BirdLife will share insights into bird migration to encourage more people to enjoy, care for and play a role in protecting migratory birds. During the campaign, which kicked off on Monday and runs until May 15, the NGO will share fascinating facts about migration and introduce some of the spring migratory visitors one can observe.

Birdlife will also give information about birdwatching hotspots, as well as organise activities and events for the public. The #onthemove campaign will be using social media platforms among other communication channels, sharing information about how everyone can enjoy bird migration in Malta.

A main element of the campaign is to provide the opportunity to locals who want to volunteer by helping Birdlife Malta watch over migratory birds to ensure they pass over the Maltese islands safely on the way to their breeding grounds. Those interested are being invited to join the annual Spring Watch camp, which will, as usual, monitor illegalities and wildlife crime with patrols in the countryside during the spring bird migration in April, especially during the period of the spring hunting season.

“Everyone has the power to protect birds. This is especially important in spring when birds are at their most vulnerable stage throughout their long migration. Our #onthemove campaign provides the opportunity to enjoy and learn about the spectacular birds which are visiting the Maltese islands as well as support everyone to do their part in giving them safe passage onto Europe,” Sarah Brady, BirdLife Malta’s head of education and public engagement, explained.

Common Linnet at Buskett. Photo: Aron Tanti

Last year was a record year for illegal hunting in Malta and Gozo, with 210 known illegal hunting casualties recovered by Birdlife Malta and the police.

It was also a year that was marked by the EU’s decision to challenge Malta on all ongoing hunting and trapping derogations.

“Springtime remains a challenging period for Europe’s birds as they cross over our islands coinciding with the opening of a hunting season. This is why the EU shall be scrutinising any move to open this year’s season, especially if it results in the killing of vulnerable birds such as the European turtle dove and other protected species,” BirdLife Malta head of conservation, Nicholas Barbara noted.

Anyone interested in volunteering can e-mail alice.tribe@BirdLifemalta.org by March 23.