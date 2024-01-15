The HELA Foundation has launched a campaign as part of its Raħal il-Letteratura initiative, which celebrates literature and promotes it in various ways.

Through this project, the foundation aims to collect stories and experiences of people from Rabat and share them. The foundation also aims to raise awareness about books as a physical object, as well as an experience, all while giving due importance to literary heritage.

The Kotba Kullimkien campaign aspires for books to be present and visible in central places that are frequented by the people of Rabat and others in the locality, such as Optika Opticians, Point de Vue, Studio Solipsis, and the Isabelle Saliba Clinic. The books can also be found at Junior College’s Book Box.

The project will continue to spread to other places with the aim for the books to become a point of discussion at the heart of the community.

HELA Foundation is collaborating with several partners on the Raħal il-Letteratura project: Studio Solipsis, Inizjamed, Malta Libraries, Merlin Publishers, the National Literacy Agency, Heritage Malta, the National Archives of Malta, and the Rabat local council.

Among the activities that have been organised so far in connection to the project are literary newspapers, public readings, readings in schools and raising awareness about Book Day.

The foundation hopes that this initiative will spur other villages to follow suit and that it leads to similar initiatives on a national level.

Raħal il-Letteratura has been supported by the President’s Award for Creativity and the Malta Arts Council for three years. The Kotba Kullimkien campaign has been supported by the National Literacy Agency which was among the first to give space to this initiative, along with Merlin Publishers and Kotba Calleja.