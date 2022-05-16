Veggy Malta, in collaboration with the Coeliac Association Malta, is organising the first edition of Malta Gluten & Lactose Free Week.

The week starts today, May 16, International Coeliac Day, with the aim of raising awareness on Coeliac disease and gluten intolerance, and also lactose intolerance.

Two online Q&A sessions will be held, one with certified nutritionist Jessica Borg Ghigo today at 6pm on Facebook live and another one with the association scheduled for May 20 at 6pm.

A series of videos have been created to help bring awareness on coeliac disease, showing how a number of individuals of different ages are managing their lives.

Furthermore, a number of supermarkets and brands are supporting the initiative with offers along with distributing leaflets and information.

This year, the campaign is specifically focusing on children. Coeliac Association Malta wants to highlight the importance of having one's children diagnosed for coeliac disease at the very first warning signs and symptoms, or if coeliac disease runs in one's family.

It is estimated that first-degree relatives (parent, sibling, child) have a one in 10 chance of developing coeliac disease themselves.

Here are some other facts related to children:

• Coeliac disease is the most common food-related chronic disease among children in Europe;

• Coeliac disease is one of the most common chronic diseases among children, affecting one per cent of children; up to 80 per cent of cases in children remain undiagnosed;

• Despite being easy to detect and treat, diagnostic delays for coeliac disease can lead to children reaching eight years before being diagnosed;

• The prevalence in the paediatric population has risen in recent decades;

• Achieving early diagnosis of coeliac disease is critical to ensuring good lifelong health and providing children with the ability to thrive;

• All children with suspected coeliac disease should have their diagnosis and follow-up appointments established by a paediatrician or paediatric gastroenterologist, with continued access to appropriately skilled paediatric dietetic services.

• The European Society for Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (ESPGHAN) and the Association of European Coeliac Societies (AOECS) are calling on the EU and its member states to employ effective detection programmes to achieve early diagnosis of coeliac disease in children.

• Getting children diagnosed is especially important because malnutrition can result in lack of growth.

The campaign is sponsored by Alpro, Sheese, BjORG, Kelkin, Galbusera, Proper Chips and Gluten Wise.