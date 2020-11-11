A campaign to raise awareness of the furtherance of education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics has been launched by the education authorities.

The campaign, entitled START STEM, is being piloted by the Science Centre within the Directorate for Learning & Assessment Programmes (DLAP).

Education Minister Owen Bonnici said at the campaign launch on Wednesday that the government was committed to strengthening STEM education on a national level. The focus is on STEM curricula reform, STEM educator support and professional development, as well as STEM Popularisation.”

The campaign primarily targeting students, their parents/guardians and the general public, features six clips that will be publicised through social media and television.