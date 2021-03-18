An online awareness-raising campaign on same-sex intimate partner violence is being launched by the commission on gender-based and domestic violence.

In a statement, the commission said the aim of this campaign is to educate the public about this phenomenon that is widely believed to be found exclusively among heterosexual couples.

But domestic violence occurred among same-sex and heterosexual individuals in intimate relationships when one person sought to manipulate and control the other person, such that he or she gained and maintained absolute power in the relationship.

Research abroad shows that 44% of lesbian women and about 61% of bisexual women experience rape, physical violence and stalking by an intimate partner, whereas the same applies to 35% of heterosexual women.

Likewise, 26% of gay men and 31% of bisexual men experience rape, violence and stalking by an intimate partner, as distinct from 29% of heterosexual men.

The commission said that, very often, LGBTIQ individuals refrain from reporting abuse by an intimate partner because they fear judgement and exposure, especially when they have not yet taken the decision to come out.

They also fear their experience will reflect badly on an already stigmatised community.

By means of this campaign, the commission said it shall continue to educate and raise awareness about the myriad realities in which domestic violence can manifest itself.

It encouraged individuals experiencing violence in their relationship to seek help on 179 or to call Rainbow Support Services on 7943 0006.