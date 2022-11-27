Costa Rica striker Joel Campbell hailed his side’s “personality” after they recovered from an opening-day mauling by Spain to beat Japan 1-0 at the World Cup on Sunday.

“Los Ticos” put their 7-0 humiliation by Spain behind them as they launched a smash-and-grab raid on Japan, snatching victory through Keysher Fuller’s 81st-minute strike.

Costa Rica came in for fierce criticism in the build-up to the match but veteran Campbell said they never stopped believing they could turn things around.

“Losing 7-0 and then getting back up to beat Japan 1-0 — only a team with personality can do that,” said Campbell, one of four survivors from Costa Rica’s run to the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals to start against Japan.

“The result of the first match is something that can happen in football, but the good thing is that there is always a rematch.”

Costa Rica defended in numbers against Japan and never looked like threatening until a mistake by defender Maya Yoshida handed them a chance.

