Former England international Sol Campbell left his post as Macclesfield manager by mutual consent after just eight months in charge, the League Two side confirmed on Thursday.

Campbell took over at Moss Rose in November last year with the Silkmen bottom of the table and guided the club to safety thanks to a run of just two defeats in their final 10 games.

Maintaining Macclesfield's status in the Football League was an impressive feat given players threatened to boycott their final game of last season in protest over unpaid wages after they were paid late for a number of months.

A winding-up petition against the club lodged by six former players over unpaid wages has been taken over by tax authorities and adjourned until September 11.

A club statement said the former Arsenal and Tottenham defender's departure had been "conducted in the most amicable of ways and there has been total transparency between the club and Sol regarding the challenges which face lower league clubs such as Macclesfield Town".

Campbell has previously described the lack of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) managers in English football as a "sad indictment" of the game.

In a statement on the club website, Campbell said: "Macclesfield Town provided me with a great beginning in the managerial side of the game, as well as a fantastic learning curve which I am truly grateful for.

"I would like to thank all the players and staff for their support during my time at the Moss Rose and also all the loyal fans, whose belief at the end of last season ultimately played a tangible role in our success."

Campbell's last game in charge was a League Cup tie at Blackpool on Tuesday which Macclesfield won on penalties.

The club are currently eighth in League Two after following an opening-day loss at Exeter with a 3-0 home win over Leyton Orient.