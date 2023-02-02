Birkirkara and Swieqi United resumed where they left off last week after picking up victories in this week’s Assikura Women’s League games.
Both teams secured 2-0 wins as they dispatched of Raiders Lija and Hibernians respectively.
The Stripes scored a goal in each half through Argentine forward Brisa Campos – her fourth in two games – and Marta Grosso, her first for Birkirkara.
More details on SportsDesk.
