Birkirkara and Swieqi United resumed where they left off last week after picking up victories in this week’s Assikura Women’s League games.

Both teams secured 2-0 wins as they dispatched of Raiders Lija and Hibernians respectively.

The Stripes scored a goal in each half through Argentine forward Brisa Campos – her fourth in two games – and Marta Grosso, her first for Birkirkara.

