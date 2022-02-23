Kampus Kotba, the 2022 Campus Book Festival, will be hosting a record number of established publishers and booksellers for its ninth edition, being held between March 23 and 25.

The festival is the second biggest book festival in the Maltese islands, a collaborative effort between the National Book Council, University of Malta departments and student organisations to attract primarily tertiary students, but also the public.

It will bring together publishers Faraxa Publishing, Horizons, Kite Group, Merlin Publishers, Klabb Kotba Maltin/Midsea Books, Marvellous Malta and Malta University Press, as well as Mallia & D’Amato Booksellers, Inizjamed, Għaqda tal-Malti − Università, Malta Libraries and Creative Europe Desk Malta.

This year’s edition will have a wider book selection on sale thanks to new collaborations forged on the occasion of Kampus Kotba.

First-time exhibitors Mallia & D’Amato Booksellers will be contributing with their selection of world fiction and poetry books.

Following their participation in the 2021 Malta Book Festival, Malta University Press – the scholarly publisher of the University of Malta – will also be at the Campus Book Festival with their peer-reviewed academic works on Malta and the Mediterranean, which have a particular focus on the humanities and social sciences.

The recently-established Marvellous Malta will also be presenting festival visitors with its first publication in a series of photographic books showcasing the natural beauty of Malta.

The festival’s book selection will span locally and internationally published novels, short-story and poetry collections, non-fiction, drama, translated works and young adult (YA) literature, as well as works of research, Melitensia and more.

The National Book Council has this year collaborated with Creative Europe Desk Malta to invite the festival’s international guest: Irish author and winner of the European Union Prize for Literature (EUPL) in 2019, Jan Carson. She will be participating in a book club session and later also joining fellow Maltese EUPL winner Lara Calleja in conversation.

In renewed collaboration with Inizjamed, Kampus Kotba will be closing with an open mic session, dedicated to readings and performance.

The full events programme, including book presentations, book club sessions, panel discussions and interviews with local and international authors, is being published in the coming days.

Follow www.ktieb.org.mt and the Campus Book Festival Facebook page for more details.