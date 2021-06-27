Following a successful run of three series challenging the scope of cultural policy through local and international exchanges, Karsten Xuereb will be focusing on cultural heritage management during summer thanks to an enlightening dialogue with Anthony Pace, archaeologist and cultural heritage expert.

Il-Patrimonju Kulturali addresses the values underpinning our tangible and intangible cultural heritage through the lens of stewardship, a concept that Pace has explored through his doctoral studies at Cambridge and put into practice during his tenure as director of museums and superintendent of cultural heritage.

The hour-long programme will air from July 5 at 3pm with a repetition on Fridays at noon and is available at campusfm.um.edu.mt/ondemand.