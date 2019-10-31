Campus Hub revealed the winner of the design competition it hosted in the past weeks during Freshers’ Week.

The competition went live on Facebook and invited creative minds to enter their designs for a hoarding. Out of all the entries submitted, a winner was chosen followed by a runner-up and second runner-up. Their designs are displayed on the wall that is placed along the section of the Campus Hub site during the construction. On top of that, the winning contestant Naomi Gatt was granted a cash prize and crowned the winner. Her design for the hoarding was unveiled on site at the University of Malta.

The concept of Campus Hub focuses on facilitating all things needed to offer a helping hand to new students. Student life can be stressful and overwhelming and this is why Campus Hub aims to help everyone manage their career path at the University of Malta. The purpose of this concept is to ease the burdens that student life carries with it by providing assistance in finding accommodation, while also answering any questions regarding life at the University. All this while creating the best possible experience for students. Here you will be able to meet students of various nationalities while also living in the vicinity of University.

The concept, by Vassallo Group, aims to cultivate excellence and innovation for Maltese students. Employing 1,900 people, Vassallo Group is one of the major corporate forces in Malta. The high level of commitment to the continuous development of the organisation comes together in its motto: Building on success. Ever since 1946, Vassallo Group has been operating in various sectors of Malta including construction and property management, elderly care and disability, bespoke furniture, hospitality, catering, sustainable energy and education.

The hoarding with the winner’s design can be seen at the Campus Hub site at the University of Malta. For more information e-mail info@campushubmalta.com.