Campus Hub, Malta’s first student village offering accommodation on campus, has welcomed its first students to kick off the new scholastic year.

Lectures are being held in the first block, while the underground car park, which offers 500 car spaces, has been in operation since June. In December the hub will also be welcoming students at the University’s Malta University Language School.

The new year will be welcoming students in the resi­dential blocks with the first 400 beds being made available – half the project’s capacity.

Campus Hub has teamed up with some well-known brands with eateries such as The Cake Box, Starbucks, Café Cuba, Amami, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Ottoman by Posh Turkish, Boost Juice as well as Welbee’s Express.

Students will also be able to make use of the stationery on campus, as Papier will also be opening along with Intercomp for all techno­logy-related goods. Portughes will be offering laundry services and plans for a car wash are in the pipeline too.

Gym facilities will also be available as Warehouse fitness studio will be setting up on campus. The project will also feature the latest pharmacy by Remedies.

The project, which forms part of the Vassallo Group portfolio, is the first purposely-built student accommodation on the island and the group’s largest single investment to date.

Offering students an on-campus experience will add significant value to the already highly ranked university and attract more inter­national students, while enhancing the overall learning experience of all university students in Malta.

For more information, visit www.campushubmalta.com.