Q: I am in possession of a voucher that entitles me to a two-night stay for two people in a deluxe sea-view room at a local hotel. The voucher is valid till the end of June and cannot be used during public holidays. When I tried to book a two-night stay, the reply I got from the hotel was that due to high occupancy, there was an additional charge to be paid. On the voucher there is no reference to such charge. What are my rights?

A: When consumers make use of vouchers to purchase a product or a service, they are only bound to observe the terms and conditions written on the voucher. So if the voucher only states the use-by date and that it cannot be used on public holidays, the hotel cannot impose an additional fee due to high occupancy.

In view of this, if the hotel has availability on your chosen dates, you may insist with the hotel that you should not incur additional fees. Should the hotel refuse your request, you may then lodge a formal complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.

Want to submit your own query? Write to the MCCAA.