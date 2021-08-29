It’s no understatement to say that the MPV market is not in the best shape. But one exception to this rule is Ford, which is continuing to plough funds into the development of its MPVs, with its S-Max and Galaxy seven-seaters both benefitting from a new hybrid powertrain that aims to keep these models going a little longer. Here we’re trying the S-Max to see if that’s the case.

Ford is investing in electrification in a big way, and this latest S-Max Hybrid comes from part of €42m of investment into the brand’s Barcelona plant, with this powertrain also appearing in the new Kuga and Galaxy.

We’ll explore more about it shortly, but it’s an all-new setup for Ford and is currently the only hybrid MPV of its kind, though given the S-Max’s few rivals these days, it’s perhaps not all that surprising.

